Capital Research Global Investors Has $3.33 Billion Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,951,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,205,602 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 4.46% of Gilead Sciences worth $3,326,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

