Capital Research Global Investors Sells 3,726,355 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,431,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,726,355 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.45% of Amgen worth $4,457,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.86 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

