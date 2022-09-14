Capital Group International Inc. CA Sells 4,185 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capital Group International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $44,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Elevance Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,334,000 after purchasing an additional 633,661 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 16.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.7 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $480.56 on Wednesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.37 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.14. The company has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.38.

About Elevance Health



Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

