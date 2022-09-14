Capital Group International Inc. CA Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Group International Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,526 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 7.1 %

ADBE stock opened at $368.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.76. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.