Range Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,803 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $395.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

