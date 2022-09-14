Capital Group International Inc. CA Increases Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,161 shares during the quarter. HUTCHMED makes up about 0.9% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned approximately 2.42% of HUTCHMED worth $79,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. abrdn plc boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 365,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

HCM opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $41.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

