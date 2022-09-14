Capital International Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,143,529 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.01% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $1,536,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.3 %

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

Shares of PNC opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

