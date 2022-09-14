Gera Coin (GERA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $340,631.23

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded down 82.9% against the dollar. Gera Coin has a total market capitalization of $340,631.23 and approximately $178,662.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gera Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gera Coin

Gera Coin’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin. The official website for Gera Coin is geracoin.io.

Gera Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gera Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

