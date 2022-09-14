X-CASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.18 million and $389.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,316.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.26 or 0.07881742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00180640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00292056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00726150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.00587512 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

