Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $80.25 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Stratis has a total market cap of $80.25 million and $9.82 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- x42 Protocol (X42) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- MUDRA (MUDRA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Aerochain (AERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MetAces (ACES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- FindCoin (FIND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,973,129 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is www.stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
