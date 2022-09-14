Morpheus Labs (MITX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $114,756.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

