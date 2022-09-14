Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.26 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Steem has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $85.83 million and $9.26 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010733 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008248 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000853 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
