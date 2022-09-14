Deeper Network Price Tops $0.0133 (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $16.66 million and $975,025.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00816700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016369 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official website is www.deeper.network. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Deeper Network is a blockchain-powered all-in-one solution designed to provide true Internet freedom with enhanced security. Combining security, sharing, and blockchain, Deeper creates a new concept called SSS (Secure Shared Service) that enables open and secure Internet access and equal participation in mining.DPR tokens can be earned and spent via sharing or consuming bandwidth on the network. DPR incentivizes users to actively contribute bandwidth to the network thus making the overall network more robust and performant for everyone.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

