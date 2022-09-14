Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Ardor has a market cap of $104.37 million and $4.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00093833 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00070107 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00021949 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001482 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00031433 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007630 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000290 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is ardorplatform.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
