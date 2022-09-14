Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Ardor has a market cap of $104.37 million and $4.77 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00093833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00070107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00021949 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007630 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is ardorplatform.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions.Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them.What are the advantages of Ardor?All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" ofthe network;All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

