Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $30,619.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000398 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. Community resourcesTelegram | Reddit | Youtube | Facebook”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

