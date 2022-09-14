Capital International Sarl Increases Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares during the period. BeiGene makes up 1.6% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.17% of BeiGene worth $32,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BeiGene by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in BeiGene by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after acquiring an additional 154,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BeiGene by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Lai Wang sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $81,212.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,670 shares of company stock worth $546,229. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $162.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.71. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.65.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

