Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.9% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $242.94 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.98.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

