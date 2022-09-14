Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Group International Inc. CA

Capital Group International Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,637,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,583,388 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 2.6% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.23% of Vale worth $232,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

