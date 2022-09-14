Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,436,000 after purchasing an additional 167,264 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 228,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

