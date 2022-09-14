Ethereum Classic Hits Market Cap of $5.05 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $5.05 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.89 or 0.00181138 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,367.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.63 or 0.07853811 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023599 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00291846 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00728912 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00587078 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00255813 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,866,686 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is www.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
