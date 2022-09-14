Monero Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $6.55 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.55 million and $20,447.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00019625 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000399 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

