Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 7.5 %

SQ stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $270.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.46 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $252,336.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,276.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,042 shares of company stock worth $23,659,951 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Block by 588.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.