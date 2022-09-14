Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Citigroup

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 320.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Zymeworks Trading Up 1.2 %

ZYME opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 91.78% and a negative net margin of 749.38%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

