Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

CNM opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,592,657 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 155.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

