Credit Suisse Group Lowers TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $110.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.56.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $120.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,610.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,610.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,184 shares of company stock worth $3,501,588. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

