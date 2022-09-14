SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded at Truist Financial

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

NYSE SLG opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,953,000 after acquiring an additional 731,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,222,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

