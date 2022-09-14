BMO Capital Markets Raises Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $72.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.9 %

Corteva stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.