Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at JMP Securities

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 58.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RLAY. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 26,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $787,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,008 shares of company stock worth $2,428,154. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 601,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

