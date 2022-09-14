POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PNT opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $916.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of -0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter worth $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

