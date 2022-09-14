MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMYT. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

