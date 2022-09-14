SES AI (NYSE:SES) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. SES AI has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

Insider Activity at SES AI

In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,596,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,221.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,434 shares of company stock worth $538,078.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

SES AI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $285,211,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $30,343,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $12,406,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $10,851,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

