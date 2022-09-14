Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.
Perrigo Stock Performance
PRGO opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.90.
Institutional Trading of Perrigo
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Perrigo by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Perrigo by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
