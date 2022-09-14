Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

PRGO opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Perrigo by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Perrigo by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

