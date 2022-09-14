Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DICE. HC Wainwright started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DICE opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $706.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,343,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,206 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 710.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 809,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,841,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.