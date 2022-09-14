Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DICE. HC Wainwright started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.
DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of DICE opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $706.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $40.50.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
