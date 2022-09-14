Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FWONA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Formula One Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

