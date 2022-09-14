DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $34.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.97% from the company’s current price.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.12.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,842,000 after purchasing an additional 412,179 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,163 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,220 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $189,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,764,000 after acquiring an additional 185,138 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.