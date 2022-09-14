Capital International Investors Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,772,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,022,117 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned 2.34% of Intel worth $4,747,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 697,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 166,212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

