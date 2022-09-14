Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 653,766 shares.The stock last traded at $126.89 and had previously closed at $125.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average of $142.01.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

