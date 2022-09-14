Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 653,766 shares.The stock last traded at $126.89 and had previously closed at $125.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average of $142.01.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.
Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
