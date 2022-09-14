Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.53 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,000. Southern comprises 0.5% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southern by 31.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

