Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 2.6 %

SYK stock opened at $225.85 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.57.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

