Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $160.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.28. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.