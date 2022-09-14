Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243,756 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 29.4% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned 0.75% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $241,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

