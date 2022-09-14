Cowa LLC Invests $214,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after acquiring an additional 514,934 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

