Capital International Sarl Lowers Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.40. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

