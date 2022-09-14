Capital International Sarl Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

