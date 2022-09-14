Capital International Sarl Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,920.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,906.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,047.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.