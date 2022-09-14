Capital International Sarl Sells 689 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 18.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $644.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $669.82 and a 200 day moving average of $670.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

