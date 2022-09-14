Capital International Sarl Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in Trimble by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 131,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 985,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,817 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 15,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Trimble Stock Down 4.3 %

Trimble stock opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.