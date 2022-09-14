Capital International Ltd. CA Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $943.90 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,913.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 199.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $862.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $903.76.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

