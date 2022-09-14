Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 59.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 1.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,257,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zendesk Trading Down 0.0 %

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $136.30.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.