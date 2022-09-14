Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 2.1% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,206,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,375,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,198,000 after buying an additional 92,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,546,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,913,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,849,000 after buying an additional 123,218 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

